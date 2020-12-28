TENT (TENT) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $197,970.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TENT has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00023987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00142740 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00209683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00612219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00329754 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00017971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00056500 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 31,341,580 coins and its circulating supply is 31,264,488 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app.

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars.

