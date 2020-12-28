TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:TVK traded up C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.19. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,869. The firm has a market capitalization of C$302.45 million and a PE ratio of 11.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.50 and a 12-month high of C$17.25.

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.23 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.787267 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO)

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

