Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 423.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 183,064 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.10. 264,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,137. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $64.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $47.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

