Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEV. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th.

TEV opened at C$2.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.88. Tervita Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.69 and a 1-year high of C$7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$318.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$298.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tervita Co. will post -0.1395302 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

