The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.10 Million

Equities analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to post sales of $122.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $123.80 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $136.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $501.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $499.50 million to $503.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $490.30 million, with estimates ranging from $477.70 million to $502.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $122.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.05 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 13.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 188,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 125.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 89.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.70%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

