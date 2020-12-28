The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 188,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $31.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $37.46. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $122.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.05 million. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTB. BidaskClub lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

