The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Shares Gap Down to $29.99

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.99, but opened at $27.50. The China Fund shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1502 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of The China Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CHN)

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

