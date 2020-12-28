The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

COO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised The Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $345.62.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $358.37 on Friday. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $371.59. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.41 and its 200 day moving average is $320.15.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

