The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hartford Financial has been putting in efforts to boost its portfolio through acquisitions. Divestitures also poise it well for long-term growth. Its Navigators buyout helped it expand product offerings and strengthen its commercial business lines. It is also expected to widen its underwriting strength in products capital appreciations, repayment of government funds and measures to de-risk its balance sheet has increased its financial strength. However, its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. It is exposed to catastrophic loss, which impacted underwriting results. Softness in Personal Lines segment and escalating expenses are other concerns. The current challenging interest rate scenario continues to pose a threat to the company. Reduction in premium continues to bother.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock remained flat at $$48.41 during trading on Monday. 17,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,081. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $61.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,209,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,639 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,795 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 882.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 723,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after acquiring an additional 649,880 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 211.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 757,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,183,000 after buying an additional 514,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 141.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 787,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,022,000 after buying an additional 461,263 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

