The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock Position Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 65.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,572 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $28.64 on Monday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -92.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHYF shares. BidaskClub raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on The Shyft Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

