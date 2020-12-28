The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.27. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.