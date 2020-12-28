Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 76.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 76.4% higher against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $138.70 million and approximately $32.31 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

