ThoreNext (THX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.10 Million

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $22.10 million and $4,722.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThoreNext has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 tokens. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

