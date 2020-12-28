Thunder Token Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy. Thunder Token has a market cap of $31.02 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00046661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00309535 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00029562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.48 or 0.02187868 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Upbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

