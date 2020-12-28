Titan Coin (TTN) Hits One Day Volume of $207.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $207.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005068 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001774 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005612 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000125 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001196 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Titan Coin

TTN is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

