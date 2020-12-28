TOP (TOP) Reaches Market Cap of $5.96 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One TOP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. In the last seven days, TOP has traded 3% lower against the dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $439,964.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00129416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00620643 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00158966 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00321826 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015993 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 tokens. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

