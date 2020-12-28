Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Trading 15.9% Higher

Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) traded up 15.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.72. 9,747,771 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 545% from the average session volume of 1,511,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $71.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

In other news, Director Greg Mccabe purchased 1,630,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,894,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,593.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned 1.41% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

