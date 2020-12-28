Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce sales of $340.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $305.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.32. 115,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,509. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $6,253,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,726,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 243,675 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,400,000 after acquiring an additional 217,465 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 57.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 580,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 211,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,356,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 210,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

