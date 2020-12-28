TowneBank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

TowneBank has increased its dividend by 37.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TowneBank has a payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.18.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. TowneBank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

