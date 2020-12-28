TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (TANNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of TANNI opened at $26.71 on Monday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Company Profile

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

