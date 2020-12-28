Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

TRVI opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. Omega Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 112,499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Its Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

