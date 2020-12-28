Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $734.79 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will post $734.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $727.86 million to $743.91 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,455,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,246. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 1.55. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $38.95.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Earnings History and Estimates for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

