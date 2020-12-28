Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Triumph Bancorp worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,233,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 590,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 168,516 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,592 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 27,602 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 4,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $873,106.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,601 shares of company stock worth $3,381,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TBK. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

TBK opened at $48.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.