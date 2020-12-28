TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Zebpay, WazirX and CoinTiger. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $275.08 million and approximately $92.81 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00134050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.38 or 0.00614055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00163287 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00326461 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00057370 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 275,031,537 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Crex24, Kyber Network, Kuna, Koinex, CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bitso, Upbit, HBUS, Binance, HitBTC, WazirX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.