U Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $345,764.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. U Network has a market cap of $2.40 million and $345,764.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, U Network has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official website is u.network. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

