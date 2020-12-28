U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

USX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.

NYSE USX opened at $6.93 on Thursday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.75 million, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 2.27.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $431.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Rickel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,051. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

