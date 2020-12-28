Ubex (UBEX) Trading Up 38.2% Over Last Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $723,744.66 and approximately $275,339.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Hotbit, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Ubex has traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00010195 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.00352586 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, BTC-Alpha, IDEX, LBank, Hotbit, YoBit, BitForex, BitMart and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

