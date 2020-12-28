UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD opened at $176.35 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.29.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

