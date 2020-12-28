UGAS Market Capitalization Tops $1.51 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One UGAS token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $473,217.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00046098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00298552 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00029065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $572.74 or 0.02139501 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

