UGAS Trading Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. UGAS has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $542,657.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00046345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00315464 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00030582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00015468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.70 or 0.02176885 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.