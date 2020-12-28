Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report $147.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.20 million. Unifi posted sales of $169.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $606.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $596.50 million to $616.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $671.80 million, with estimates ranging from $658.60 million to $685.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.90 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

UFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Unifi in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 329.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Unifi by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Unifi has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $27.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $315.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.04.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.