Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 64,825 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 80,502 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 60,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 59,213 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. Unisys had a net margin of 37.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

