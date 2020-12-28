United Traders Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.98 Million (UTT)

United Traders Token (CURRENCY:UTT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. United Traders Token has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $13.00 worth of United Traders Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, United Traders Token has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One United Traders Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00045719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00308333 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $584.30 or 0.02169313 BTC.

United Traders Token (CRYPTO:UTT) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. United Traders Token’s total supply is 69,403,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,548,999 tokens. United Traders Token’s official website is uttoken.io. United Traders Token’s official Twitter account is @Uttoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. United Traders Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Uttoken.io.

United Traders Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as United Traders Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade United Traders Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase United Traders Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

