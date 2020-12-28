Unobtanium Hits Market Cap of $15.15 Million (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $15.15 million and approximately $3,555.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for about $74.57 or 0.00277767 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,844.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $354.11 or 0.01319114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00060626 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,215 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno.

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

