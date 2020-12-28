UNUS SED LEO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.25 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $14.25 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00005002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00476540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000210 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

