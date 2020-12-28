USDJ (USDJ) Market Capitalization Hits $14.96 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, USDJ has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One USDJ token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC on exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.96 million and $2.53 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00129416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00620643 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00158966 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00321826 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015993 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 15,029,714 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network.

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

