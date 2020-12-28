ValuEngine Lowers Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRCC. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $7.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $170.22 million, a PE ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

