Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Sets New 1-Year High at $194.90

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.90 and last traded at $194.12, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.82.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.59.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.