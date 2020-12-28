Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VXRT. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $742.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $2,106,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 39.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

