VegaWallet Token Price Tops $0.0310 on Exchanges (VGW)

VegaWallet Token (CURRENCY:VGW) traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. VegaWallet Token has a total market capitalization of $497,642.97 and $19.00 worth of VegaWallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VegaWallet Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. Over the last week, VegaWallet Token has traded down 46.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VegaWallet Token alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00040143 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002466 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00020326 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004863 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003586 BTC.

VegaWallet Token Profile

VegaWallet Token (CRYPTO:VGW) is a token. VegaWallet Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,068,001 tokens. The Reddit community for VegaWallet Token is /r/VegaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VegaWallet Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VegaWallet Token is VegaWallet.com.

VegaWallet Token Token Trading

VegaWallet Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VegaWallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VegaWallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VegaWallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VegaWallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VegaWallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.