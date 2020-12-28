Veil Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $30,154.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00131693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.68 or 0.00629817 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00160413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00323302 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016870 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com.

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

