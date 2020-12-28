Veles Market Cap Reaches $47,009.60 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a market cap of $47,009.60 and approximately $87,858.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,844.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $718.23 or 0.02675528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.42 or 0.00478398 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.11 or 0.01319114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.52 or 0.00601693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00254459 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2,479% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00021686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Veles

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,388,907 coins and its circulating supply is 1,278,930 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

