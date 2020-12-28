VerifyMe (OTCMKTS:VRME) Trading Up 7.2%

VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRME) shares were up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 172,235 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 81,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of VerifyMe in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.

VerifyMe (OTCMKTS:VRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRME. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 72.7% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 154.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the third quarter valued at $61,000.

VerifyMe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting.

