Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

VRNT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.29.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $66.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.35.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $172,015.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $501,729.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,916 shares of company stock worth $2,057,343. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

