VerusCoin Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.99 million and approximately $25,963.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00022926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00131907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00623556 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00160676 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00324793 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00057783 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 59,929,585 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

