Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives $67.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VWDRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS VWDRY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $76.21. 52,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.