Village Super Market, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Village Super Market has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

VLGEA traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72. Village Super Market has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.06.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $490.14 million for the quarter.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $37,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,132 shares of company stock valued at $76,105 over the last three months. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.