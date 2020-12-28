VINchain (VIN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $83,491.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, VINchain has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $83,491.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00023392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00130540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.00628833 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00159007 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.00323294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00058080 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016748 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

