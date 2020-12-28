Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Shares Up 8%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares shot up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.49. 731,269 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 327,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The stock has a market cap of $21.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.