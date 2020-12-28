Vir Biotechnology’s (VIR) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their sell rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $521,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $61,448.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,040 shares in the company, valued at $683,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,929 shares of company stock worth $2,599,650.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $1,150,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $1,286,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 418.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

